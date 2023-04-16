Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HEINY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 34,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,681. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays upgraded Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

