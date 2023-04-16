Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HENKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,322. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.