HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.17 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. HI has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and $309,645.72 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.35 or 1.00031436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01008563 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $340,619.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.