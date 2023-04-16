Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 474,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.