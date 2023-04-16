Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212.86 ($15.02).

HSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.57) to GBX 1,285 ($15.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.48) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.86) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($185,816.45). In related news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.50), for a total value of £450,355.30 ($557,715.54). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.85) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($185,816.45). Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,118 ($13.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,159 ($14.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,111.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,045.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

