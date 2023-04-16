Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 1,062.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 78.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Stock Performance

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

About Histogen

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Histogen had a negative net margin of 294.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Histogen will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

