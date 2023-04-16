Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 646,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 99,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

