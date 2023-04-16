Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 557,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 405,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,106,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 538,526 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

