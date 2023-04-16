Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

