Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

