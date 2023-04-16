holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $22.85 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $22.85 million and $74,357.35 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.88 or 0.06982259 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00063886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03835297 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $86,552.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

