Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

