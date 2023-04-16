Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,867 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.6% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 82,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

LIND traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 239,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,664. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

