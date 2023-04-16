Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

