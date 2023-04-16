Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 670,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 423,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 512,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

