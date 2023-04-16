Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,933. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

