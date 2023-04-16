Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

