Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

TPL stock traded down $13.21 on Friday, reaching $1,714.54. 23,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,874. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,764.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

