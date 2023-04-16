Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.