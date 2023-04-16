ICON (ICX) Price Up 11.6% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $336.46 million and $91.30 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,395,080 coins and its circulating supply is 954,394,570 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

