Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $249.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.41. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $352.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

