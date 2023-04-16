Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Imerys Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMYSF remained flat at C$42.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.25. Imerys has a 12 month low of C$34.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.92.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

