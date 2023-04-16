Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.3298 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Stories

