Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

