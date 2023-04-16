Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 118,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

