InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 28th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 35.20%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

