Insider Buying: Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,760.00 in Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,554,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

