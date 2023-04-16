Insider Buying: Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) CEO Purchases $19,890.00 in Stock

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Nistico acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

