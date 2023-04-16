Insider Buying: Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) CEO Purchases $19,890.00 in Stock

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Nistico acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SBEV stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
