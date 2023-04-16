Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $66,660.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 893,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $66,713.34.

On Friday, March 3rd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Samsara Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.