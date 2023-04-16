Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 217.7% in March

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 217.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 9,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

