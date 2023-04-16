InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.