Integer (NYSE:ITGR) vs. Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Head to Head Survey

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Integer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75% Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 1.92 $66.38 million $1.98 40.19 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 8.47 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integer and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.