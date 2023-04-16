Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

