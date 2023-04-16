Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.89. 24,623,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,253,176. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

