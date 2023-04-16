Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.