Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Price Performance
IDN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
