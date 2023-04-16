International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
International Distributions Services Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
About International Distributions Services
