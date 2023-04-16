International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Distributions Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

About International Distributions Services

(Get Rating)

Read More

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.