International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

IFF opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

