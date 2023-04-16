International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

