International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

Shares of IZCFF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.