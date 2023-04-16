International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
Shares of IZCFF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.08.
International Zeolite Company Profile
