Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.86 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $58.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00019351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,935,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,795,650 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

