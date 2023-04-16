inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, an increase of 222.3% from the March 15th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

inTEST stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 185,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,840. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

