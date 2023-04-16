Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $441.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $492.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.39.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

