Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 72.6% in March

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 382,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 261,711 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 196,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of PLW stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 130,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,345. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

