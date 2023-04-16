Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 76.5% in March

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,732. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

