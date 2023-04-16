Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $396.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.61%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $139,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

