Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

