Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

