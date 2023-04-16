Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $473,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

