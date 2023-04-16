Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $108,710,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

